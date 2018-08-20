Senior nutrition program to hold enrollment event

Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring area residents the Commodity Supplemental Food Program Senior Assistance Program.

Residents meeting all of the following qualifications can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

Age 60 or older

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair counties

Enrollment is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, August 28, at Glen Carbon Village Hall, 151 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. To make a reservation, contact the center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

