Senior Services Plus instructor certified in accessible chair yoga

Looking for a place to gain strength and stability but have a hard time finding instructors prepared and ready to modify to suit your individual needs?

Samantha Burton has taken it upon herself to continue to grow and improve her knowledge base at Senior Services Plus in Alton. She is certified to teach accessible chair yoga and will bring that skill set and vision to beginner’s yoga classes Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Senior Services Plus has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors for more than 37 years. Last year, Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for more than 28,000 seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), The School House Grill (open to the public), and trips and activities.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298.

