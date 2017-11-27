Senior Services Plus joins #givingTuesday movement

ALTON — Senior Services Plus has joined #givingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity.

#givingTuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the United States) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their communities and to give back to charities and causes they support.

Senior Services Plus’ Wellness Expansion Capital Campaign is moving on to the next step and is about to break ground. A new 9,000-square-foot facility with an indoor walking track, new equipment and a 2,400-square-foot classroom is on the horizon. On #givingTuesday, Nov. 28, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is willing to match every donation up to $50,000 if it is donated on #givingTuesday through Facebook. Alongside the match through Facebook, SSP also has an anonymous donor who will match each pledge donated. This quadruples all pledges donated that day.

“Please help us realize our dreams of caring for the growing senior population,” a press release states. “Give a gift that will affect generations to come.”

Those interested in joining Senior Services Plus can visit facebook.com/Seniorservicesplus1973 at 7 a.m. Nov. 28.

