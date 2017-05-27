Senior Services Plus receives grant for Meals on Wheels

ALTON — Employees from Jerseyville Monsanto recommended Senior Services Plus to receive a $9,500 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative. Funds from the grant will be used to support the Meals on Wheels program.

“The grant award from Monsanto will allow SSP School House Acres to grow organic food all year round and provide us with the opportunity to grow organic food for seniors at risk for hunger,” Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker said. “We are grateful for their support.”

“By providing Senior Services Plus funds to build a greenhouse, it will allow the organization to expand their garden, providing more meals to enrich the lives of older adults throughout our community,” Jerseyville ESH Coordinator Tiffany Phillips said. “We’re honored to support Senior Services Plus with this Monsanto Fund grant.”

This year, the fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations have received more than $7.5 million through the program over the last five years.

