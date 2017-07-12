Senior Services Plus receives Monsanto Fund grant

ALTON — Employees from Jerseyville Monsanto recommended Senior Services Plus to receive a $9,500 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative.

Funds from the grant will be used to build a greenhouse to provide produce for the Urban Farm to Table for Meals on Wheels.

“The grant award from Monsanto will allow SSP School House Acres to grow organic food all year round and provide us with the opportunity to grow organic food for seniors at risk for hunger,” said Jonathan Becker, executive director at Senior Services Plus. “We are grateful for their support.”

“By providing Senior Services Plus funds to build a greenhouse, they will expand their ability to produce fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year, providing more meals to enrich the lives of older adults throughout our community,” said Tiffany Phillips, ESH Coordinator at Jerseyville. “This is the core of Monsanto’s culture; we strive to strengthen the communities that we live and work in through better harvests. We’re honored to support Senior Services Plus with this Monsanto Fund grant.”

This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations across the United States have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the last five years.

monsantofund.org

