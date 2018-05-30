Senior Services Plus starts work on Wellness Center

ALTON | Senior Services Plus broke ground May 17 for its new Wellness Center.

The state-of-the-art 9,900-square-foot facility will include a 6,400-square-foot gym, indoor walking track, and a 2,000-square-foot exercise classroom for group fitness classes. The center’s focus will be improving the quality of people’s lives.

The center started in 2007 and was originally open only for senior citizens. It is now open to anyone 16 and older and offers a variety of classes and personal training. Senior Services Plus has been raising funds for the Wellness Center building the past several years.

“SSP is grateful to our many donors and the community for supporting the project; we are tremendously excited to provide the community’s need for an affordable community center,” Executive Director John Becker said.

Impact Strategies will be the general contractor and Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab Inc. will perform civil engineering. Both firms offer great experience and expertise to the Pathways To Wellness Campaign.

According to Senior Services Plus research, “in Madison County, there will be 30 percent more people over age 60 in the next 16 years. And with that reality is that they will live 20 years longer than they did just a few decades ago. All across the country, communities are scrambling to figure out how to take care of this aging citizenry. With longevity comes chronic health problems that collectively will put an enormous strain on ... quality of life.”

“(The) groundbreaking ceremony is a monumental point for our organization and the whole community,” Associate Executive Director Theresa Collins said. “Through the Pathways to Wellness Campaign and this expansion, Senior Services Plus Inc. will be able to provide affordable wellness to our growing population for many years to come.”

To learn more about Senior Services Plus, visit the website or 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

Senior Services Plus continues to see positive developments. Alison Krauss is returning as the headliner for the ninth annual Feed The Need Concert on Sept. 29 at the Alton Liberty Bank Amphitheater. The public can still be part of the expansion by pledging support for a matching gift challenge.

