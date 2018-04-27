Senior Services Plus taking applicants for Wellness Center program

ALTON | Open enrollment is under way for Senior Services Plus’ Wellness Center Scholarship Program.
A grant from Davita Dialysis will allow membership for those lacking the financial means to join. This membership includes access to more than 50 classes taught weekly, a free physical health assessment, and full equipment orientation.
Participants must be within 133 percent of the poverty line, be willing to provide information upon request and reside in Madison or Jersey counties.
Income requirements
One-person household: $1,346
Two-person household: $1,824
Three-person household: $2,303
For more information, email jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org or call (618) 465-3298, ext. 120.