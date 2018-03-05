Senior Services Plus to participate in March for Meals

× Expand Photo by U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Katrina Heikkinen, via Wikimedia Commons A Meals on Wheels delivery

ALTON — Senior Services Plus will participate in the 16th annual March for Meals: a monthlong, community-by-community celebration of Meals on Wheels and the vulnerable seniors who rely on the vital service to remain independent at home.

Senior Services Plus’ celebration will include activities throughout March, including a Taco Tuesday fundraiser Tuesday, March 20.

“The services that we provide the seniors of Madison and St. Clair counties are critical, and the need is rapidly increasing,” Executive Director Jonathan Becker said. “Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

Meals on Wheels serves more than 450 home-bound seniors. This service provides a nutritious meal and a friendly visit.

The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older. Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.

“This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs will rally their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to America’s most at-risk seniors all year long,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “With the demand for Meals on Wheels increasing along with our country’s senior population, we need to ensure that seniors are not forgotten.”

For more information, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call (618) 465-3298.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter