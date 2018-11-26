Serve Illinois joins #ILGive campaign

To help increase donations to nonprofit organizations throughout the state, the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is joining Forefront in its #ILGive campaign.

Forefront is a membership association for nonprofits, grantmakers, public agencies, advisers, and others. #ILGive is a statewide movement to support nonprofit communities in Illinois by increasing individual giving. #ILGive will begin at midnight Tuesday and end 24 hours later as part of the nationwide #GivingTuesday campaign.

Last year, Forefront’s statewide campaign helped raise $13.4 million from donors on #GivingTuesday for more than 600 charitable organizations. This year, Forefront’s goal for #ILGive is to surpass the amount donated by Illinois residents last year.

“You waited in line for Black Friday and you surfed on Cyber Monday. Why not give back on Tuesday?” said Scott McFarland, executive director of Serve Illinois. “Illinois is a great place to live because of its great community organizations. This is our chance to help them do more.”

#ILGive will harness the power of social media to create a statewide movement around the holidays dedicated to giving — similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days synonymous with shopping.

“The nonprofit community is taking the lead on addressing the most important issues of our day,” says Eric Weinheimer, president and chief executive officer of Forefront. “#ILGive for #GivingTuesday is the day we celebrate our communities in Illinois and the gifts every person has to offer for this critical work. #ILGive opens the door to engage our biggest passions, whether that is feeding a hungry child, building a park, or piloting a new arts program. We can all find a way to connect through #ILGive.”

Forefront hopes to build on last year’s success and see more individuals, community leaders, nonprofits, elected officials, corporate partners, and others join the movement. For more on the campaign and a list of participating charities, visit Serve.Illinois.gov.

