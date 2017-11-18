Service sign-out

× Expand (From left) Illinois Central School Bus Shop Manager Chad Ingold poses with mechanic Dennis Rodgers for a quick photograph at work. After 40 years of service and knowledge passed on to coworkers, including Ingold, Rodgers will retire on Nov. 30 to “slow down a little,” focus on family matters and explore old hobbies with newfound free time.

He fondly recalls his years at Illinois Central School Bus on North Alby Street. Starting July 25, 1977, Rodgers credits his wife’s uncle with helping him get his foot in the door.

“My wife’s uncle was working for R.W. Harmon when they took over the busing from Alton School District,” Rodgers says. “He was instrumental in getting me a job as a mechanic’s helper in 1977 and I have been here ever since.”

Rodgers admits he didn’t have an interest in pursuing a career as a mechanic at the beginning, but he always enjoyed “tinkering” with his car and working on his brother’s cars. As Rodgers continued as a mechanic’s helper, he continued to learn the skills and traits of a great mechanic. He passed his wisdom along to a number of team members, including Illinois Central School Bus Shop Manager Chad Ingold.

“Not only has Dennis been a great worker, but he’s also a great mentor that helped me get to where I am today,” Ingold says.

As shop manager over the past 16 years, Ingold admires Rodgers’ immense knowledge of the trade.

Rodgers’ experience extends beyond the scope of the Riverbend, attending a NASCAR pit crew training session in North Carolina as part of a new maintenance system he helped implement. With this opportunity in mind, Rodgers says he ultimately believes the most rewarding part of his career has been the ability to work with an excellent team of people providing an important and vital service to the community.

Rodgers is helping train a new mechanic to forge a smooth transition for Illinois Central School Bus after his last day Nov. 30. He plans to “slow down a little” and spend more time with his wife and family.

“We are planning a short trip to Branson soon; we really enjoy the holiday season there,” Rodgers says.

Retirement also gives Rodgers the opportunity to return to his hobbies, such as making and selling Dreamcatchers and other Native American crafts.

Recognizing the evolution in his line of work over the past four decades, Rodgers offers essential advice to any young mechanic or student starting out: “Continue your education. This industry is rapidly changing with more and more electronic and computer-based technology playing a large part.”

