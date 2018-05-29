Seven arrested for DUI during special holiday patrols

EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fifth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 29.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement details netted a total of three driving under the influence citations and 32 other traffic violations. There were no alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of May 18-29, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of four driving under the influence traffic citations and 64 other citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period.

