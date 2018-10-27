Seven injured in two-vehicle Wood River crash

× Expand crash

The Wood River Police Department responded to a serious crash at 1:33 a.m. Saturday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Illinois 3, according to a release from Police Chief Brad Wells.

One vehicle had two occupants; the other vehicle had five occupants. The vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on Illinois 3. The vehicle with two occupants was traveling east on Illinois 143. Police still are investigating the crash to determine the cause.

The vehicle with five occupants went off the road on the southeast side of the intersection, into a water retention basin. First responders had to go into the water to provide medical attention to the victims. All five people from the vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment. One victim inside the vehicle had to be flown from the accident scene to a St. Louis area hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicle were also transported to area hospitals for injuries received.

Because of the severity of the crash, accident reconstructionists from the Illinois State Police were requested to respond to assist by the reconstructing the crash. Both roads were closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation. Police did not release conditions and names of the victims.