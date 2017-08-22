Shadow show

GODFREY — The first day of Evangelical School’s new academic year is traditionally a half day for students. But this year’s first day had been planned for over two years by faculty, staff and administrators, with a special Eclipnic taking place to celebrate what might be a one-time, lifetime scientific phenomenon for many.

Family members and loved ones joined students, faculty, and staff on the grassy area on the school’s east side, near the ball diamonds, on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21, so they could all experience the much-anticipated solar eclipse as it made its way across the Midwest. While Carbondale was the place to be for totality, Evangelical science teacher Dave Schiber quickly noted, “We’ll still have 99.6 percent totality here, which is pretty good.”

Schiber also said that, while it was tradition for the school’s first day back to be a half day, “This time the students would have the chance to experience something that might be once-in-a-lifetime, for them and their families. Most of the time, these kinds of eclipses happen over the ocean, but this time it’s here.”

The school, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, has students ranging from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Each student was provided with safety viewing glasses, and students and staff donned a sea of lime green specialty T-shirts to mark the occasion.

“Teachers have prepped students in their classrooms all morning for the afternoon event with a myriad of unique teaching and learning experiences,” Principal Maria Baalman said. “It is just a fun and phenomenal way to mark this particularly unique first day of school with our students.”

Schiber explained that, once we draw closer to our area’s viewing point of totality around 1:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, “Temperatures will drop as much as 20 degrees cooler. There might be the ability to see stars in the sky. Animals that are more daytime-oriented may sleep, nocturnal animals may become active. Things will have a kind of purplish hue as the light diminishes. Our own shadows may seem rippling on the ground and we may see little images of the eclipse effect through the trees’ shadows on the ground. And it will be new moon at 1:18.”

By 12:43 p.m., or about halfway through the solar eclipse, it was indeed getting cooler. At about 1:05 p.m., the wind had picked up as it continued to get darker and the pressure dropped, causing a change of atmosphere, Schiber said.

At totality, you could hear crickets and cicadas singing as if it were nightfall, and birds were silent. Exterior lights at Evangelical also came on, and cars that drove by on West Homer Adams Parkway with automatic headlights had them illuminated.

“I think that it’s just amazing, the way it happens,” eighth-grader Ashley Niemeyer of Alton said. “The moon covers up the sun. It’s something that definitely doesn’t happen every day.”

“The next time we can experience this is in 2024,” Schiber said. “It will move in the opposite direction of this one then, from the southwest to the northeast. The totality will again be near Carbondale.”

“I experienced a partial solar eclipse up in the northern U.S. back in 1979 and a ring eclipse, where the moon doesn’t block the sun completely, back in 1994,” Schiber said.

At about 12:30 in the afternoon, first-grader Seth Ezell of Alton said, “I’m here with my dad to see the eclipse, but I haven’t really seen anything yet,” while his father explained it was still a little early.

Katie Peters of Granite City had traveled to Evangelical to watch the eclipse with family, including eighth-grader Mariah Cruthis of Godfrey.

“I just came up so we could experience it all together,” Peters said.

And while most people out on the lawn had proper safety viewing glasses, there were some who had modified them, adding a paper plate for more protection. The plates made keeping them on easier as well, while mimicking the look of an eclipse.

Schiber also had a large piece of white cardboard on hand, a small white index card with a pinhole through it and a colander to demonstrate other ways of viewing the eclipse. But fourth-grader Mark Shipley of Godfrey said he had “one very cool way to view the eclipse.” He had made a viewer out of a cereal box and eagerly demonstrated it while explaining how it worked.

The distinct crescent shape appearing very small inside the box had a big impact on this young scholar, and on at least one of the adults with whom he shared it.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter