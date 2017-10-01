Shamrock and roll

ALTON — On Thursday evenings, the hearty but gentle strands of Irish music drift through the wood and brick décor of Morrison’s Irish Pub as a group of local artists, led by musician Wayne Schell, sings sea shanties from 6 until 9 p.m.

Sea shanties are a type of work song that was once commonly sung to accompany labor on board large merchant sailing vessels.

The pub at 200 State St. opened two years ago and has become a prime destination for those looking for food and drink in a relaxed, pleasant atmosphere. Morrison’s is a family-operated bar and restaurant serving Irish-American cuisine and a wide variety of Irish whiskey, as well as craft and bottled beers.

Lisa Morrison, Mary Vankirk and Katey Vankirk-Thayer opened the restaurant as a team.

“We have an Irish heritage and wanted to replicate the Irish small pub atmosphere,” Mary Vankirk says.

Schell says he and his friend Steve Fox began singing at Morrison’s when it opened. Irish on his mother’s side, Schell says he comes from a musical family and has listened to Irish music for years.

“Steve and I had been playing various music up in Grafton and had developed a set of sea shanties about an hour long at the time,” he says, noting they thought their music meshed well with the restaurant’s Irish theme.

The members and size of the singing group vary from week to week. They are generally led by Schell on guitar, but the music is simple and they often sing a capella. Schell is a multi-talented musician who plays guitar, violin, banjo, and mandolin.

“Sea shanties are easy to listen to and pick up,” he says.

The melodies have simple lyrics with choruses that repeat so people can easily sing along if they want. The resulting atmosphere is soothing. Unlike music at other restaurants, the volume is pleasant and low-key so it does not interfere with dinnertime conversation.

Morrison’s serves 60 types of Irish whiskey. It has 12 beer taps, 6 pouring Irish beers and 6 serving a rotation of local crafted beers. It also serves a number of bottled beers.

The menu contains an assortment of dishes made with authentic Irish ingredients.

“We import many items like Irish bangers (sausages), Irish butter and Guinness chips,” Vankirk says.

The restaurant also utilizes local businesses for much of its food fare.

Sheila O’Brien and Michael Tarabulski are regular patrons of the Thursday evening concert (or singalong, depending on the size and participation of the fellow guests).

“We come here often,” O’Brien says. “We really enjoy it.”

When asked why he does what he does, Schell sums up the obvious feelings of many of the restaurant patrons.

“It’s fun,” he says.

The website and Facebook have the establishment’s hours and other information.

