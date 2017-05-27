Shaping student success all summer long

Abigail Adams, the wife of our country’s second president and the mother of our sixth, once noted, “Learning is not attained by chance. It must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.”

A community partnership has emerged that will allow students to remain diligent in their studies throughout the summer months, despite the fact that their regular classroom sits empty.

Children in kindergarten to sixth grades throughout the region are invited to take advantage of tutoring with a focus on math and reading. Offered at the Alton YWCA through a partnership with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, the sessions are intended to help decrease a learning loss often seen during summer break.

Sessions will take the place the second and fourth Thursdays from June 8 through Aug. 3. The times are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 8 and 22. The sessions are set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 13, July 27 and Aug. 3. All sessions will be at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St. in Alton. Each session is free, but pre-registration is required.

“As an educator, I know first-hand how detrimental summer learning loss can be for a child,” Scholars on the Rise Tutoring founder Candice Wallace said. “I am honored the YWCA of Alton has agreed to partner with me to help give back to children in this area.”

Lunch will be provided, and students will receive takeaway educational resources at the end of each session as well. Local educators will facilitate the sessions, with high school students and community volunteers serving as program mentors.

The YWCA hopes to offer an expanded program with added slots for reading and math remediation in its future. The organization continues to seek out funding sources to assist with the cost of delivering the program.

“We are delighted to partner with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring for this pilot program this summer and to be a part of a free community tutoring program,” YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “The YWCA encourages all students to maintain reading and math skills over the summer to prevent deterioration of skills.”

“It feels good to pour into the lives of our future leaders,” Wallace said. “I believe this event will be very beneficial for students as they head back to school in August.”

To register your child or donate to the program, contact Wallace at (618) 581-0418, email cwoo0923@hotmail.com, call the YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774, or email info@altonywca.com.

