Share the health, Red Cross urges

Red Cross

The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood or platelets for patients in need.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays. The Red Cross is thanking those who carve out time to give Nov. 21-24 with a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Patients like 6-year-old Ava King will continue to need transfusions critical to their care this holiday season. Ava has Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which impacts her body’s ability to produce enough red blood cells.

“We are so thankful for blood donors, because Ava relies on blood transfusions every month to stay alive and thrive,” said Ava’s mother, Tina King. “It’s truly a gift.”

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time — and more holidays — with loved ones. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong this winter is to host a Red Cross blood drive in December, January or February. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Donation opportunities

Alton

2-6 p.m. Nov. 21, Walgreens, 1650 Washington Ave.

Bethalto

Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, First National Bank, 704 Texas Blvd.

4-8 p.m. Nov. 21, Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St.

2-6 p.m. Nov. 26, Walgreens, 172 E. McArthur Drive

Collinsville

3-7 p.m. Nov. 28, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

3-7 p.m. Nov. 26, LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive

Granite City

3-7 p.m. Nov. 19, Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave.

