Shared goal

× Expand (From left) Isaiah Stueckle, Adarius Webb, Antonio Davis, Elijah Stueckle, and Calvin Young are five of the Passport to Men participants who were invited to the 100 Black Men Gala. Dr. Ed Hightower sponsored the table for the children and Al Womack.

ALTON — Like most young men, the group of boys from the Boys and Girls Club of Alton just wants to “look good and feel good.” So they practice tying ties every week and wear them to school every Monday.

A one-minute video of their practice session has gone viral, getting more than 2 million views and 50,000-plus shares. The video shows six boys, ages 9-13, encouraging a seventh as he practices. At the end, 9-year-old Malik Johnson gives a big grin as he displays his finished tie.

Since it was posted Oct. 2, a producer at Fox Chicago News contacted Al Womack Jr., the club’s executive director and the man behind the camera, to use the video in its morning news show; a Dallas woman donated $100 to each of the 20 boys in the program and, most recently, the “guys in ties” were invited to attend the 100 Black Men Gala on Oct. 21.

“I didn’t even know what (going viral) meant, really,” Womack said.

Womack said he believes the video went viral because it’s a feel-good story and people want to see something positive.

“For once, it isn’t something violent across the nation,” he said. “The boys are working together, working toward a common goal.”

The video’s stars are members of the club’s Passport to Manhood program for youths who don’t have a father figure at home. They meet weekly to discuss principles of manhood and what it takes to be a man, and they end each session with a tie-tying lesson.

Although most of the comments left on the video’s Facebook post were positive, a few people wondered if dads were involved and said learning about ties should be a father-son bonding experience.

Womack responded to one woman, saying, “Too many (dads) are missing, but we have a responsibility to make sure that our young men are afforded the same opportunity to grow up and become productive members of society.

“Some do have dads,” he said in an interview. “But look at the nature of the work we do. If they do have a mom or dad, then we’re a bonus. If they don’t, then we’re here to fill in the gap.”

Womack is asking for newer, gently used ties.

“We’ll take the old ones to practice on, but they’d like something newer as they’ll be wearing ties to school every Monday,” he said.

Ties can be dropped off at the Alton Boys & Girls Club at 15 Jefferson Ave., behind the Catholic Children’s Home.

VIDEO: advnews.link/TieVideo

