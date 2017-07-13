"She loved to dance"

GRANITE CITY — A year ago this month, Champion’s Bar and Grill held a fundraising event for Granite City resident Maria Christina “Tina” Anderton, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer.

The event was successful, raising more than $1,800.

Anderton succumbed to her illness March 31 at age 47. Now, friends and family members are trying to get Anderton back home ... to Italy.

“It’s not that easy,” longtime friend Joline Gentry said.

“The doctors pretty much gave up on her about two or three weeks before she passed away and said there wasn’t much more they can do with her,” Gentry said. “Her veins were too small to keep doing chemo on her. Chemo wasn’t working her way.”

Gentry said Anderton was coherent the day before she died.

“She knew who I was when I was there that night,” she said. “I just felt so sorry for her because she kept telling me that she was sorry. I said, ‘Why are you sorry, honey? You’re OK. There’s nothing wrong.’ She goes, ‘I’m so messed up. Look at me, I can’t get up and do anything. I can’t give you a hug or anything.’ I felt so bad for her. She was down to 52 pounds.”

Gentry was on her way to Anderton’s house to bring food when she found out she passed away.

“As I pulled into the driveway, about 12:30 in the afternoon, (her husband) Mike sent me a message as I pulled into the driveway that she was sleeping with the angels,” she said. “So she actually passed before I got back over there. I was there until 1:30 in the morning.”

Since Anderton was diagnosed with cancer in May 2016, friends and family members held four fundraisers to help pay for the cancer treatment. The first was July 16 at Champion’s. The second was July 29 at Luna Cafe, where there was a drawing for a pair of $900 earrings or $900 in store credit. The third was Aug. 10 at Pizza World, where 10 percent of the sales were donated.

The final fundraiser was Feb. 12, a benefit craft and vendor fair at Eagle’s Home at 2558 Madison Ave. The event raised more than $2,000.

Anderton was cremated and her wish was to have her remains shipped to her parents, Dominco and Antonia, in Italy. Gentry said attempts to get her remains overseas have been difficult.

“It’s making it harder on not only Mike, but her parents because they don’t know what to do,” she said. “They wanted to do what she wanted. Right now, it’s up in the air and in limbo, waiting on the Italian embassy and the U.S. embassy to release everything.”

Anderton lived in Granite City for 13 years until her death. She was born in Sicily, but she grew up in Heidelberg, Germany. A licensed beautician, Anderton had worked at Kraft Foods before she was diagnosed with cancer.

“She loved to dance,” Gentry said. “One of her last things was she wanted to dance. So that’s why we had the benefit at the Eagles, and I got music there so that she could.”

Anderton attended Gentry’s wedding Dec. 3.

“I was happy that she was able to make it to my wedding,” Gentry said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter