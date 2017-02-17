Sheriff’s deputies make fifth Rx 4 Safety drop-off

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their fifth drop-off Friday in regard to the Rx 4 Safety prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with Madison County’s police chiefs, collected 1,362 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Since implementation of the program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of nearly 6,400 pounds of medication.

This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper drug disposal and to keep prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen or misused.

Secured drop-off bins are available at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Troy and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Co.

“The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states. “Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.”

Acceptable items include:

Any over-the-counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils and any unidentified pills.

Items that cannot be accepted include:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

For information, call Madison County Sheriff’s Office Administrator of Business Affairs Jaimie Linton at (618) 296-4850.

