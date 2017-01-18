Sheriff’s employees join forces to collect winter gear

× Expand Madison County Sheriff’s Office employees, including Sheriff John D. Lakin (third from left), stand in front of winter coat donations. The department donated the coats to Project Homeless Connect.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday delivered a Winter Warm-Up of its own.

Employees, with the help of family and friends, were able to collect more than 250 winter coats in January.

There were several days of extremely low temperatures, so staff members decided they wanted to do a coat collection. Department representatives began reaching out to agencies for help finding the best way to utilize the donation. They spoke to David Harrison, homeless services manager at the Madison County Community Development Office. Harrison shared information about an upcoming event, Project Homeless Connect. The project will allow local homeless individuals to shop for warm winter clothing, get a haircut and receive a hot meal.

“Needless to say, Sheriff’s Office employees were all in,” a sheriff’s department press release states.

Three weeks later, approximately 250 coats, a few scarves and gloves, and several warm blankets had been collected.

The collection was a department-wide effort. Donations came in from deputies, jail officers, console operators/jail technicians, dispatchers, clerical staff, nurses, cooks, members of the administration, and their family and friends.

“Sheriff (John) Lakin and the employees at the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to making their coat collection an annual event,” the release states. “Sheriff Lakin whole-heartedly,thanks Mr. Harrison for allowing the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to get involved in Project Homeless Connect, as well as The Dream Center for hosting the event.”

