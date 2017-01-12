Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates FBI academy

EDWARDSVILLE — Sheriff John D. Lakin announced Lt. Kristopher M. Tharp of Bethalto graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Tharp was one of 222 law enforcement officers graduating from the academy Dec. 16. The academy’s 266th session consisted of men and women from 48 states. Included in the class were members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 20 nations, five military organizations and eight civilian organizations.

Tharp joins the ranks with Capt. David W. Joseph (Session 261 in 2015), Lakin (Session 223), as well as 6 other staff members from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to have graduated from the academy.

The academy is well-known for its academic excellence. Training is provided by the academy’s instructional staff, special agents and other staff members holding advanced degrees. A total of 49,686 graduates now represent the alumni of the academy since it began in 1935.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter