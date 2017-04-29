Sheriff’s Office partners with health care provider for alcohol-related enforcement

EDWARDSVILLE — Sheriff John Lakin is providing information to the public regarding upcoming proactive enforcement on alcohol-related incidents.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Chestnut Health Systems and will have extra deputies patrolling the streets. The two organizations state they hope this proactive enforcement will keep citizens and offenders safer by aggressively enforcing driving under the influence and other alcohol-related crimes.

The end of the school year is often associated with high school prom and graduation parties. These events can bring young adults in contact with alcoholic beverages, which can have fatal consequences. Parents should make their children aware of the consequences associated with consuming alcoholic beverages under the age of 21. The criminal and statutory offenses lead to embarrassment and preventable financial burdens.

The Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on duty in upcoming weeks to help prevent a potential fatal crash or other horrific events. Contact the Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers to report underage drinking, illegal drug use or any other criminal activity taking place in Madison County: dispatch, (618) 692-4433; investigations, (618) 296-4820; anonymous tip line, (618) 296-3000; administrative, (618) 692-6087.

