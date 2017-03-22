Madison County Sheriff’s Office puts more defibrillators in service

× Expand Sheriff John Lakin sits behind some of the 53 automated external defibrillators in use throughout Madison County.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office now has 53 automated external defibrillators in service.

The Sheriff’s Office put an additional 38 defibrillators into use March 10. These were added to the 15 already put in place in August 2016.

All Patrol Division units, Process Division units, school resource officers, the patrol commander, training coordinator, desk officer, and chief deputy sheriff have been issued a Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator and all have been trained in CPR and the use of an AED.

Sheriff John Lakin would like to personally thank Bob A. Yungck, president of Blueray Construction Inc., and the Yungck family for their donation of three defibrillators. Their donation helped afford the Sheriff’s Office the ability to place three additional defibrillators into use with first responders.

The donation was made in memory of the late Lt. John McLagan and Robert J. Yungck. McLagan served with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff until he lost his battle with cancer in June 1995. McLagan was survived by his wife, Debra (Yungck) McLagan-Pohlman, and their two children, Matthew and Jennifer McLagan.

In 1993, Bob Yungck witnessed his father, Robert J. Yungck, suffer from cardiac arrest while in Bob’s office in Alton. Police were first on scene and did not possess an automated external defibrillator. It wasn’t until the ambulance personnel arrived with an AED that Robert showed signs of life. Bob credits the use of the AED with saving his father’s life at the time. This event reinforced the value of every second during a cardiac event.

