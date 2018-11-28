Sheriff’s Office seeks donations for Shop with a Sheriff

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is raising funds for the second annual Shop with a Sheriff to benefit teenagers in Alton and Godfrey.

According to a news release from Capt. T. Mike Dixon of the Sheriff’s Office, all of the donations are forwarded to teens in the Alton-Godfrey area who are “deserving of an opportunity to experience the giving and joyous nature of the season.

“The joy on the children’s faces when they get to shop for whatever it is that they want is one that is only overshadowed by the magnitude of the season and the giving nature of our caring community,” Dixon said. “Many of the children chose not to buy themselves gifts with the donation, but instead to spread the joy of the season and buy for others, which is truly a most-humbling experience. I hope we get to help twice as many children this year, and I want to thank everyone who chooses to donate to this event, which will help make the season brighter for some very deserving kids. I also want to thank Deputy Pohlman and Dunham for all they do to make this event possible.”

Checks can be mailed to Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Deputy Dunham, 405 Randle St., Edwardsville, IL 62025; or contact deputies Lora Pohlman or Jeremy Dunham at (618) 474-2217 to arrange donation pickups. Checks should be made payable to Madison County Sheriff’s Office PBPA Unit No. 118.

