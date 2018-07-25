Sheriff recognizes outstanding young gymnast

Sheriff John D. Lakin is recognizing Glen Carbon resident Micah Miner for his outstanding achievements with the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association and with United States of America Gymnastics.

Micah, a sixth-grade student at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, trains three days per week at Kris’s Power Tumbling in Shelbyville, Ill. His accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and passion to his sport.

Micah’s accomplishments

First place in the state of Illinois for USTA: 2018 Double Mini, Trampoline, and Tumbling for Age Elite 9-10

First place in the state of Illinois for USAG and Region 4: 2018 Double Mini and Trampoline — Youth Elite Age 11-12 and Tumbling Level 10 for Age 11-12

2016, 2017, and 2018 national champion for USTA on Double Mini, Trampoline, and Tumbling

2018 National Elite Team Member for USTA

USAG Olympic Training Center Elite Challenge

2018 — First place Double Mini Youth Elite for Age 11-12

2018 — First place Tumbling Level 10 for Age 11-12

2018 — Fourth place Trampoline Youth Elite for Age 11-12

Micah has been selected to compete in the 2018 World Age Group Competition Team for Team USA.

He will travel to the United States Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., in late August for additional training. In November 2018, he will travel to St. Petersburg, Russia, to compete in the World Age Group Competition.

To offset expenses, an account under the name of Micah Miner has been set up at U.S. Bank.

“Sheriff Lakin and all the members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office staff wish Micah the very best in all future endeavors and look forward to hearing how things go at the national championships,” a sheriff’s department press release states.

