Madison County Sheriff's Office joins in Rx 4 Safety initiative

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made their seventh drop-off in regard to the Rx 4 Safety prescription drug initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the Madison County police chiefs, have collected about 1,900 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Since implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of nearly five tons of medication.

This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications and drugs and to keep prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop-off bins are available at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and Illinois-American Water Co.

“The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” a Sheriff’s Department news release states. “Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.”

Acceptable items include:

Any over-the-counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

Unacceptable items include:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

For more information, contact Jaimie Linton, administrator of business affairs for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at (618)296-4850.

