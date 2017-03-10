Sheriff to award college scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will award more than $54,500 in college scholarships throughout Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2017-2018 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin will award one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

• Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident

• Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within Illinois

• Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-2018 year (excluding summer session).

Applications are available at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle St., Edwardsville, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at co.madison.iI.us/departments/sheriff. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 27.

For information, contact the sheriff’s department Administrator of Business Jaimie Linton at (618) 296-4850.

