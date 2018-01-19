Sheriff to award college scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award more than $53,500 in college scholarships throughout Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The scholarships can only be used for tuition, books, and fees. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois.

Sheriff John D. Lakin will awarding one $500 scholarship in the amount.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

• Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

• Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within Illinois

• Students must be enrolled full time during the 2018-2019 year (excluding summer session)

Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville or online at ilsheriff.org. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office by March 15.

For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office, high school advising center or college financial aid office.

