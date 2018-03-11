Shimkus seeks entries for high school art competition

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-15th District) is accepting entries for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

The contest is open to high school students in the 15th Congressional District. Entries are due by May 4.

“This is an annual competition that we are pleased to participate in,” Shimkus said. “The winning artwork from my district will be displayed in Washington, D.C., in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the Capitol. Thousands of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.”

Acceptable mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, photographs, computer-generated art, and mixed media. Artwork must be two-dimensional, no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches, including the frame, cannot weigh more than 15 pounds, and must be original in content. Entry forms and a full list of guidelines are available here.

The winning entry will be chosen by a panel from the district, and the winner will also be displayed on Shimkus’ website and Facebook page. The winning artist will be invited to participate in a ceremony in Washington, and Southwest Airlines will fly him or her and a guest to Washington for free.

For more information Art teachers and participants may contact Jenny Pruitt at (618) 252-8271 or via email at Jenny.Pruitt@mail.house.gov.

