Shimkus takes oath of office for 115th Congress

× Expand (From left) U.S. Rep. John Shimkus; his wife, Karen; House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) and Shimkus’ son Daniel.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the 115th Congress.

“I’m very excited,” Shimkus said. “If we ever had a chance to roll back job-killing regulations, streamline government and reduce the burden on average Americans, now is the time. I look forward to working together with President-elect Donald Trump and my colleagues on both sides of Capitol Hill to keep the promise to make America great again.”

In the 115th Congress, Shimkus will continue to serve as a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over healthcare, energy and telecommunications policy.

