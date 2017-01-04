Shimkus takes oath of office for 115th Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the 115th Congress.

“I’m very excited,” Shimkus said. “If we ever had a chance to roll back job-killing regulations, streamline government and reduce the burden on average Americans, now is the time. I look forward to working together with President-elect Donald Trump and my colleagues on both sides of Capitol Hill to keep the promise to make America great again.”

In the 115th Congress, Shimkus will continue to serve as a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over healthcare, energy and telecommunications policy.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter

Tags

Comments (1)

Comment Feed

Mr Liar

20 years ago Shimkus lied to us and said he'd only run a couple of times because Washington corupts . Right after he AGAIN took his oath, HE VOTE TO GUT THE ANTI-CORUPTION committee.

Bob Rice 3 hours ago

Event Calendar

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

Search Events Submit Yours

Obituaries

Sports