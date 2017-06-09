Showing their muscles, fighting for kids

× Expand Photo provided by Justin Wilkinson Mathew Yates (left), along with friend and fellow MDA Kids Camp attendee Jace Alexander, will again present specialty awards for their favorite choices at the fifth annual Make a Muscle Car & Bike Show on Saturday, June 10, at St. Louis Regional Airport.

EAST ALTON — Muscle cars and boss bikes will converge Saturday, June 10, on the grounds of St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, for the fifth consecutive year to take on muscular dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association once again joins up with the Southern Illinois Camaro Club and the Rosewood Heights Fire Department to bring the annual Make a Muscle Car & Bike Show into the area, raising funds for research, a children’s summer camp, flu shots and more for families living with muscle disease as a part of their every day.

Registration will be 8 a.m. until noon the day of the event, and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. All car and motorcycle makes are welcome. “Last year we had 180 cars; it was our record year,” event coordinator Justin Wilkinson said. “This year, we hope for at least 200 participating.”

Over the past four years, the event has raised more than $30,000, all of which stays in the area.

“Basically, one thing that makes it unique is that 100 percent of everything raised that day goes straight to the MDA,” Wilkinson said.

Specialty awards are another distinctive aspect of the event.

“They are constructed by committee members, made out of used car parts,” Wilkinson said. “A local body shop then paints them.”

Wilkinson’s nephew, Mathew Yates, is one of the children benefiting from the event. Carrollton area resident Jace Alexander is another. At this Saturday’s show, the boys will get to pick their favorite and present a special award to the entry of their choice.

“These two boys get to go to MDA kids’ camp because of the success of this show,” Wilkinson said.

There are 35 classes that will be awarded with first-, second- and third-place trophies, for a total of 105 awards presented at the show in addition to the specialty award categories.

“The St. Louis Regional Airport is a great venue,” Wilkinson said. “The space and the visibility it provides helps to draw in a lot more people.”

In early 2017, the Food and Drug Administration formally approved a new drug called Spinraza for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Another drug, Exondys 51, a treatment for the Duchenne form of muscular dystrophy, is waiting for FDA approval.

“As you can imagine, this is the news MDA families have been waiting to hear for decades, and another example of why your support of MDA research has never been more important,” the MDA’s Colleen Mattaline said. “The success of these two new drugs will encourage more partners to move into the neuromuscular disease space, inspire research innovation and drive the development of new treatments and cures — not only for SMA and DMD, but for all muscle diseases.”

For information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, call (314) 962-0023.

