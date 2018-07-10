SIHF Healthcare offers back-to-school health tips

EAST ALTON | SIHF Healthcare is preparing parents for the back-to-school craze. By following these health tips, your little ones will be in tip-top shape on their first day.

Improper backpack use can result in strained muscles. Children should always use both straps because slinging it over one shoulder can cause back pain. Adjust the straps so the bottom of the pack sits at your child’s waist and regularly remove unnecessary items to keep it light.

Sleep is vital to children’s development.

“Encourage a consistent bedtime for your kids by developing a routine,” said Dr. Michael Koenig, pediatrician at SIHF Healthcare, No. 2 Terminal Drive in East Alton. “Have them put electronics away at least one hour before bedtime. This is critical to their rest as electronics have been shown to disrupt the natural sleep-wake cycle.”

Educate your child on the food pyramid and how to eat healthily while still eating delicious food. Studies show a nutritious breakfast gives children more energy and improves concentration.

Teach your child to avoid sharing hats, combs, lip balm, earbuds, and drinks because they easily spread germs. Remind them to cover their mouths when they cough with the corner of their elbows and encourage frequent hand-washing.

The pediatricians at SIHF Healthcare want to keep your child healthy this school year. Whether they need physicals, dental exams, vaccinations or same-day sick visits, each provider will oversee children’s health, ensuring strong development.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter