Silent scars revealed

When I was first asked to share my story, I wasn’t sure I was ready. More so, I wasn’t sure my family would be ready. I asked myself, “How committed was I really to being a part of this national uncomfortable dialogue?” And, “Was my story worth sharing? Could it make a difference?”

In fact, I admit that I hesitated when I was asked to speak by Alton’s police chief. I had shared my story with him months earlier and didn’t even really know he would remember it. Deciding whether or not I should honor his request came with a worry about what my grown sons might think about me “going public” with these very private matters.

As I considered this, and considered others’ reactions to what I might share, more thoughts came to me. “What do my sons think? Do they think it was all OK?” Which led me to, “Oh heck no. I have to do this. It’s time to start talking, no matter how uncomfortable the dialogue is.”

While most look for the physical signs of domestic violence, if they bother to look at all instead of turning away, it was the unseen scars of the issue I chose to talk about.

“I am here tonight as one of the lucky ones. I am a survivor. You can’t see my scars, though. Because the method of violence preferred by my abuser was manipulation. It was control. It was psychological. Isolation. Demeaning, and criticism.”

At the end of the evening, so many people came up and thanked me for sharing. They said, “I never knew.” That was my intention, and it had been realized. During the many years of abuse, I did my best so that no one ever knew. On the night of Oct. 12, I wanted them to walk away with a stronger awareness of what is often never known.

After speaking out as one of domestic violence victims who is lucky enough to be a survivor, I am glad to have done so. I know of at least one other victim who heard my words and took them to heart. She reached out to me later and shared with me how my words have now changed her, as did the words she heard throughout the evening from the other speakers.

With more than 100 participants, the fourth annual domestic violence awareness walk coordinated by Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons and the Alton Police Department took place on Thursday evening, Oct. 12.

After registering at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, participants were bussed to Ss. Peter and Paul Church for a program of speakers before taking their message to the streets. The group marched down State Street hill, past Ardent Mills, through Argosy’s parking area, and ending back down to the amphitheater for a closing prayer by APD’s associate chaplain and Riverbend Ministerial Alliance president Jason Harrison.

A musical prelude was provided by performing arts students from Marquette Catholic High School on the steps outside the church before speakers addressed the participants from inside the sanctuary.

Father Jason Stone provided an opening prayer before Alton Mayor Brant Walker addressed attendees. Walker shared sobering statistics during his remarks, and also noted that domestic violence has become “a crime that is more visible.”

Tammy Smith, alderwoman for the city of Alton’s 4th Ward, spoke next.

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone; I know this first-hand,” she said. “Noticing and acknowledging that there is a problem is the first step” for a victim, in helping a victim, and in making a change in the domestic violence numbers.

Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli then spoke.

“It’s like speaking to the choir,” he said, not only because of the venue but also because majority of those in attendance were already informed advocates for change. He also shared sobering facts about domestic violence, including that three women and one man will be murdered every day in the United States from domestic violence incidents.

Tognarelli introduced the other justices and judicial system representatives in attendance before sharing information about Madison County’s domestic violence court, which was started 18 months ago. He noted that the docket that day had brought more than 100 people into its courtroom. He then talked about the lesser discussion of domestic violence, emotional abuse, acknowledging, “Emotional abuse can last for a lifetime.”

Simmons then took to the podium and addressed the attendees.

“As you know, domestic violence affects people of all walks of life,” he said. “It is one of the issues in today’s world that is not black, white, Hispanic, or Asian. It is not a marital or a parent-child relationship issue. It is not even a socio-economic issue. Domestic violence is, instead, a human rights issue.”

“No person, man or woman, adult or child, should have to live in fear of being hurt by anyone, especially by someone who is supposed to love and care for them,” Simmons said. “Men of good moral character, at no time say, or even imply, that it is alright to assault or demean a woman. Physical aggression by a man toward a woman is abuse, no matter how you slice it.”

Continuing his candid dialogue, Simmons then said, “How do we combat so much violence and fear in the world today? I have said this before many times: we need to educate our children. We need to be involved in our children’s lives and teach them to respect others. This needs to be taught in schools at a young age. Teach children to be responsible adults. We all need to teach ‘civility’ to our youth.

“As concerned parents and citizens, we must do what we all can to reduce the level of violence in our community through the wise use of discernment and public policy. We need to set limits in our homes and in the community. We all have a responsibility to make a difference and apply the appropriate principles and guidance in order to help stem the tide of violence in our communities,” he said.

Simmons also provided eye-opening national statistics:

• Every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten, and there are more than 12 million reports of domestic violence annually, according to the National Domestic Violence hotline.

• 1 in 4 women and 1 and 30 men will be the victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives.

• In a single day, 13,600 children are living in a domestic violence shelter or a transitional housing facility.

• 1 in 6 college women, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, will be the victim of a rape before graduating a four-year college.

• Other studies suggest that up to 10 million children witness some form of domestic violence annually. Men who witnessed their parents’ domestic violence as children were twice as likely to abuse their own wives than sons of nonviolent parents.

Locally, Simmons said Alton police responded to 574 domestic violence calls in 2016. Of that number, 55 were intimate partner relationships. To date in 2017, Alton police have already responded to 503 domestic violence calls.

Oasis Women’s Shelter Director Margarette Trushell took a moment to acknowledge Simmons and the work of the Alton Police Department in support of increasing awareness of the domestic violence issue.

“This is the only police department, and the only police chief, in the entire state of Illinois to host an event like this with this walk,” she said.

As a survivor, the final speaker on the program, the need for me to share my story had been solidified throughout the evening’s program with each of the other speakers’ remarks. There was undoubtedly a unified message that rang true throughout:

Together, raised voices are louder and stronger. Volunteer. Donate. Advocate. Educate. And legislate. We need to keep these dialogues going, no matter how uncomfortable. Listen, reach out. And act. For the victims who are lost, for those of us who are survivors, and for all the children. We all need each other.

