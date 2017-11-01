Silver Search campaign under way

A statewide public awareness campaign around the new Silver Search program kicks off today.

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregiver Month.

Sixty percent of those with Alzheimer’s will wander at some point during their diagnosis. Silver Search is a new tool in Illinois to help train law enforcement agencies across Illinois on how they can help you when a loved one with dementia goes missing.

All new law enforcement officers will receive an expanded curriculum that includes warning signs to look for, communications skills and the criteria for a Silver Search, as well as procedures for activating a search. Over the next two years, approximately 2,500 officers and dispatchers will receive this training. The public will also be trained on what to look for though radio and television public service announcements, billboards and social media marketing campaigns in English and Spanish.

“It’s important to educate the general public about this new program,” Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter Executive Erna Colborn said. “There are 220,000 people in Illinois living with Alzheimer’s disease. I am so thankful to state Senator Daniel Biss, state Representative Natalie Manley, and the Silver Search Task Force for coming together and putting the safety of Illinois’ most vulnerable citizens first.”

When applicable, Illinois State Police will activate the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. This advisory will alert the public through IDOT highway signs, Illinois Lottery Terminals, in addition to the Silver Search website and social media channels.

“In any missing person case, time is of the essence — nowhere is that more evident than situations where persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia go missing,” Craig Burge, missing person coordinator for the Illinois State Police, said. “The Silver Search program provides an avenue for a quick and efficient reaction to these types of high-risk situations. This program is a game changer by enhancing the tools that law enforcement can utilize to return this endangered population home safely.”

“The Silver Search program is a crucial step towards making our state safe for the hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans with Alzheimer’s disease,” state Sen. Daniel Biss said. “These are our family members, our neighbors, and our friends, and we owe them the security that Silver Search provides. We certainly have more to do to ensure that seniors and people with Alzheimer’s have the social services they need to live with dignity, but with this program in place, we can all have some peace of mind knowing that first responders will finally have the training and resources they need to keep our loved ones safe.”

“By providing law enforcement with the tools they need and the ability to engage the public in the search, we will be able to find loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease faster,” state Rep. Natalie Manley said.

After legislation sponsored by Biss and Manley and backed by the Alzheimer’s Association passed, the Silver Search task force was created. The task force brings agencies and organizations together with the common goal of creating a Silver Search program and toolkit to assist in missing person cases involving those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Task force members meet regularly to collaborate and utilize shared tools. Participating members include Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois Broadcasters Association, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois Department of Aging, Illinois Department of Transportation, AARP, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, Illinois Secretary of State, and Illinois Lottery.

This public awareness campaign is made possible by the Tellabs Foundation.

