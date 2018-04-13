Simmons Hanly Conroy supports MustacheMarch4PD

ALTON | Simmons Hanly Conroy employees raised nearly $2,700 by creating or growing mustaches in a creative take on the Riverbend community initiative MustacheMarch4PD, which supports law enforcement agencies and the community programs they sponsor.

At the beginning of March, employees were asked to make $5 “whisker wagers” on one of eight male contestants based on who they thought would have the best mustache by the end of the month. This contest, called Sponsor a ‘Stache, was coupled with another competition for men and women. Entrants either grew or created mustaches and were judged in categories such as Most Creative, Most Growth, and Best Overall. Judging took place March 29. At this time, a photo booth was also set up — and for an additional donation, employees were joined by Alton police officers for photos, complete with fake mustaches and signs to hold that showed their support.

“Supporting the communities where we live and work is very important to us,” Chairman John Simmons said. “Several of the firm’s employees and clients are former police officers or military veterans, so we understand how difficult their job can be. MarchMadness4PD provided a great way to bring our employees together this past month and show our appreciation for the officers who do so much for us.”

One of these employees is retired Granite City police sergeant Aaron Flynn. He won the Best Overall award with a thick, black mustache.

Flynn said participation was important to him because events like these help build trust between police and the communities they serve. During his 20-year career, Flynn worked patrol, undercover narcotics, the Major Case Squad, and at various times, he was a detective and school resource officer.

“The job of a law enforcement officer is a constant image of negativity,” Flynn said. “When was the last time you heard of anyone calling the police when things were going great? Community support like this for our local police departments builds trust between the two and a sense that we’re in this together.”

MustacheMarch4PD was created in 2017 to encourage communities to support their local police departments by asking individuals and businesses to help financially support the vital programs they no longer have the funding for. MustacheMarch4PD Chairperson Tina Bennett said the firm went above and beyond the call of duty with its efforts.

“Many departments aren’t able to purchase equipment or have the money for school outreach programs,” Bennett said. “The participation from Simmons Hanly Conroy and its employees is outstanding and can help make this happen. This is a great way to show your local police departments that the entire company supports them. I would encourage other groups to do this sort of fun project with their employees next year.”

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Prescription Opiates, Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and St. Louis.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter