Simulation expands OSF HealthCare’s training space

Training for the future of ambulatory care, better known as primary care, within OSF HealthCare just got a little easier with the addition of more than 3,500 square feet of educational space at the Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center. The new environment is designed to replicate a medical office building, urgent care or PromptCare facility and includes eight outpatient rooms, a reception desk, back hallways and three debrief rooms.

The second-floor space was needed as OSF HealthCare shifts its traditional model of primary care from one where physicians provide a majority of treatment to a new structure where patients are cared for by an entire team of clinicians, including advanced practice providers, nurses, complex care managers, nutritionists and behavioral health specialists. The OSF Innovation initiative is called Care Transformation.

“Focusing on prevention and wellness, focusing more on the holistic person and moving from a model of fee-for-service, for example for procedures or ill visits in the hospital, into an ambulatory-focused model, so this space represents part of that change,” said Dr. John Vozenilek, vice president and chief medical officer for simulation, Jump.

The primary care space within Jump gives medical office, urgent care and PromptCare team members the chance to practice implementing the Care Transformation care model in a safe environment with an emphasis on effective communication and improving patient experience. It also provides a more realistic experience for medical students from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and nurses-in-training interested in primary care delivery.

Before the ambulatory space was built, training was taking place in simulation areas that were originally created to depict a hospital or emergency department setting. This made it difficult for learners to visualize the environment as an outpatient clinic when needed.

“If we are really going to train a future generation of ambulatory providers, we want them to have the best tools and techniques,” Vozenilek said. “So replicating those environments with all of the different types of equipment, the constraints of space and the movement within that space was important to us here at Jump.”

Vozenilek said he expects the ambulatory simulation setting will also be a testing ground for new processes, technology or devices developed in partnership with the Health Care Engineering Systems Center. The primary care simulation setting was officially opened this week with a blessing ceremony at Jump.

