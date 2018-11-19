Single mom dies in Wood River crash

× Expand crash

A 35-year-old single mother died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Wood River.

Police Chief Brad Wells identified the victim as Amanda J. Kieffer. According to a press release from Wells, she was driving south on Old St. Louis Road and lost control of her vehicle at Citrus Lane. The vehicle traveled off the road and flipped. Kieffer was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased upon officers’ arrival.

Police were notified of the crash at 9:14 p.m. Kieffer was the only occupant of the vehicle. A deputy coroner with the Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kieffer deceased.

The accident remains under investigation.

Kieffer was a single mother of five children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kieffer’s children and family,” Wells said.

