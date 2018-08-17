SIU dental school to provide free care for children

× Expand The tooth fairy entertains a young patient at the annual SIU School of Dental Medicine’s Give Kids a Smile Day.

ALTON | Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine invites parents of qualified children age 3-13 to attend the 13th annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 8, at the school’s main clinic in building 263, 2800 College Ave.

Children qualified to participate are those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs. Pre-registration is not required. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and closes at noon in the gym in building 281 on Annex Street off College Avenue.

A parent or guardian must accompany each child in order to be treated. Fun activities for children will take place throughout the event. As the wait and treatment may sometimes take several hours, parents are encouraged to bring a healthy snack with them for young children. First-year dental students from the SIU School of Dental Medicine will host Smile Stations featuring fun, educational activities and games to help children learn the importance of a good diet and oral hygiene.

The event offers free comprehensive dental care, including examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings and extractions. Dental services will be provided by dental school faculty, students and staff, and Lewis and Clark Community College dental assisting and dental hygiene faculty and students. Professionals and volunteers from the community also participate.

“Our annual Columbus Day event provides a wonderful opportunity to provide treatment to hundreds of children,” said Dr. Katie Kosten, assistant professor and director of community dentistry. “The holiday affords those needing urgent dental care to come see us. Children have their dental concerns addressed and have some fun at the same time.”

Give Kids A Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association to provide free dental treatment for underserved children. The event is organized to promote community awareness of the need for dental services.

Because Give Kids a Smile Day occurs on a holiday when school is not in session, an annual average of more than 200 children receive care from dental professionals at the school. The volunteer dentists and staff offer an annual average of more than $50,000 in preventive, restorative and surgical treatment for children.

For more information, contact Valerie Donahue from the School of Dental Medicine at (618) 474-7200 or vdonahu@siue.edu.

