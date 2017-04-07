SIU trustees approve contracts for Edwardsville campus

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus on Thursday, approved contracts for the replacement of campus sidewalks, as well as water distribution system valves and hydrants.

The board also approved contracts for the resurfacing and rebuilding of parking lots at the School of Dental Medicine’s Alton campus, and the purchase of gasoline for service vehicles and plumbing supplies.

The board approved a $414,595 contract with Stutz Excavating, of Alton, to complete phase one of a multi-phase campus sidewalk replacement project. Existing pedestrian walks at SIUE are deteriorating from age and use, causing safety concerns and accessibility limitations. Replacement of the current asphalt walks with concrete walks will be accomplished in summer 2017. The project will be funded by the Deferred Maintenance Fund.

The board also approved a $546,000 contract with Haier Plumbing and Heating, of Okawville, to complete phase one of a water distribution system valve and hydrant replacement project. Much of SIUE’s exterior water distribution system is original equipment dating back to the campus’ origin. Valves used to control the system and fire hydrants have been failing. More than 300 valves and hydrants are expected to be replaced over time, with an estimated total cost of approximately $3.7 million. The first phase of this project will address the highest priority valves, with work beginning in summer 2017 with funding from University Utility Maintenance and Deferred Maintenance funds.

Contracts in the amount of approximately $1.9 million received board approval for the resurfacing, expansion and reconfiguration of multiple parking lots on the School of Dental Medicine Alton campus. The work will include new pavement markings, new curbs, replacement of accessible curb ramps, sections of new sidewalk and new energy-efficient LED lighting. The project will be constructed with concrete pavement in summer 2017 through contractor RCS Construction Inc. of Wood River. Camp Electric & Heating Co. Inc. of Alton was awarded the electrical contract.

Also approved were contracts for the purchase of gasoline and plumbing supplies using university operating funds. A contract for up to five years with Petroleum Traders Corp. of Fort Wayne, Ind., was approved at an annual approximate cost of $200,000. The contract provides for the purchase of no-lead gasoline, blended with 10 percent ethanol, for university-owned vehicles. Additionally, a contract was awarded to Connor Co. of Collinsville for the purchase of plumbing supplies for up to five years at an approximate cost of $300,000.

