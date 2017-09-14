SIU trustees approve salary increases

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Alton campus Thursday, approved a salary increase plan for the Edwardsville campus for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years.

It also approved establishment of the nonprofit SIU Dental Associates Inc. and the installation of committee members to the Environmental Resources Training Center advisory committee.

The salary plan for the Edwardsville campus includes a 2 percent salary increase for eligible SIUE employees effective as of July 1, 2016, for the 2016-17 fiscal year and a 2 percent increase for eligible SIUE employees as of July 1, 2017, for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The salary increase would apply to non-represented employees and to those in unions that have a closed contract containing a salary clause benchmarked to non-represented salary adjustments. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook will work with SIU President Randy Dunn to determine eligibility guidelines. For those in unions with open contracts, compensation will be part of the contract negotiations.

On the organizational side, SIU Dental Associates Inc. will serve as the university’s dual employer of the dental clinic faculty of the SIU School of Dental Medicine. It will also be the entity through which the university would continue to carry out its statutory responsibility for administration of the plan for performance of professional services by the dental school’s faculty. The corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, educational and scientific purposes to benefit and support the school’s teaching, research and service mission. The university and the corporation will jointly and concurrently employ dental school faculty members, who elect to participate in the corporation’s services by performing duties related to clinical patient care and service to the community.

The board approved three members to the Environmental Resources Training Center advisory committee as required by the Sewage and Water System Training Institute Act. Jim Zhou, professor of civil engineering in the SIUE School of Engineering; Zhi-Qing Lin, professor of environmental sciences in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences; and Edward Matecki, assistant director for utilities in SIUE’s Department of Facilities Management, were appointed. The committee is involved in developing the center’s curriculum.

Trustees approve Founders Hall renovation

Trustees also provided project and budget approval for building renovation and improvements at the Edwardsville campus. The board approved contracts to install a new synthetic turf field for student recreation and to secure external professional services to enhance freshmen student recruitment.

The board gave project and budget approval to renovate Founders Hall as part of SIUE’s 21st Century Building Plan. The renovation is estimated to cost $34.1 million and will be funded from the facilities fee. Like most of SIUE’s core campus buildings, Founders Hall has been adequately maintained since its construction 40-plus years ago, but its primary electrical, lighting, plumbing, window and mechanical systems are original equipment. The scope of the building renovation includes replacing the electrical, telecommunications, plumbing, window and mechanical systems. Fire alarm systems will also be replaced and upgraded. The building’s structural system will be upgraded to the Life Safety Performance Level, and storm shelters will be developed in the lower level. Interior finishes will be renewed, particularly in classrooms, which will be updated with standard university technology packages. The award of contracts will require further board consideration.

The 21st Century Building Plan is a program that will renovate six core campus buildings in sequential order beginning with Founders Hall, Alumni Hall, Rendleman Hall, Dunham Hall, Peck Hall and Lovejoy Library.

The board also gave project and budget approval for replacement of the Morris University Center skylights. The estimated project cost is $501,000 and will be funded by the center’s repair, replacement and reserve funds. The original skylight system is leaking and requires replacement to prevent further deterioration and leaking. The award of contracts will require further board consideration.

In projects that are moving forward, the board awarded a $1.11 million contract to Byrne & Jones Construction of St. Louis to install a synthetic turf surface at SIUE’s Outdoor Recreation Complex. The project will replace the natural grass surface to extend the seasonal use for club sports teams and intramural teams and provide a surface that is more durable. The work will be funded from university student recreation operations and reserve funds.

The board also approved an initial nine-month contract beginning October 2017 with Royall & Co. of Washington, D.C., with the option to renew the contract for up to five additional years. The estimated six-year cost projects to $3 million and will be funded through Office of Enrollment Management operating funds. SIUE seeks to expand freshmen recruitment through more highly targeted efforts in new markets available through SIUE’s universal in-state tuition rate. Royall & Co. provides data-driven undergraduate and graduate solutions that target qualified prospective students, build relationships throughout the search, application and yield processes, and optimize financial aid resources.

