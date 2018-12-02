SIUE’s Demirer receives inaugural Heitz Faculty Research Award

Demirer

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Riza Demirer, professor in the School of Business’ Department of Economics and Finance, is the inaugural recipient of the Lawrence B. Heitz Faculty Research Award.

SIUE’s first MBA graduate Lawrence B. Heitz established the award to recognize an SIUE School of Business faculty member for excellence in research and scholarship.

“I extend my appreciation to Mr. Heitz for his generosity and support, as well as School of Business Dean Tim Schoenecker for supporting this honorable recognition,” Demirer said. “There are incredible researchers at SIUE who are well-known and whose works are widely cited nationally and abroad. To that end, I feel honored to be the first recipient of this School of Business research award.”

Demirer was selected for his exceptional and original scholarship in the areas of investments, asset pricing, risk management, valuation and decision theory. His recent research focuses on issues surrounding market efficiency and asset pricing in a number of emerging stock markets and commodities. He has given keynote speeches on energy and emerging markets at international conferences.

“I hope faculty research will be fostered by this award,” Heitz said. “By supporting faculty scholarship, this award will also benefit students, SIUE as a whole, and the business industry.”

“It is an incredibly encouraging sign, especially for junior faculty members, that our school not only values quality teaching, but also research that is relevant and impactful,” Demirer said. “It sends a strong signal from campus leaders that we are highly valued as teacher-scholars.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter