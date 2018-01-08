SIUE’s Dr. Earleen Patterson to keynote King program

× Expand Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington.

EDWARDSVILLE — Dr. Earleen Patterson, director of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Student Opportunities for Academic Results Center, will keynote this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Day Program at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Mount Joy Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Olive St. The program is free and open to the public.

As the center’s director, Patterson is responsible for ensuring students develop skills necessary to meet the academic and social rigors essential for succeeding in higher education. Patterson and the SOAR Center are also committed to improving the graduation and retention rates of SIUE’s minority, first-generation and other students. Patterson also serves as the director of the Johnetta Haley Scholarship Academy, a leadership development program for high-achieving SIUE students.

Prior to her appointment at SIUE, Patterson worked at the University of Houston-Clear Lake and at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Those and her other experiences enhanced her straightforward approach to life and emphasized promoting cross-cultural understanding through education.

In addition to her professional achievements, Patterson gives back to the community in various ways, including membership in the Edwardsville Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Edwardsville Branch NAACP. In June, she was the recipient of the 2017 Edwardsville Branch NAACP President’s Award for Community Service.

Patterson is an Edwardsville resident and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Illinois State University and her doctorate in higher education administration from Saint Louis University.

“We are pleased Dr. Patterson can join us on this special occasion and we look forward to learning from her,” said Steve Jackson, pastor of Mount Joy Missionary Baptist Church. The church has been a part of the Edwardsville’s religious community since 1865.

For more information, call (618) 656-7219.

