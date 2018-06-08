SIUE’s Harrison named associate dean of nursing school

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing Dean Laura Bernaix has selected Roberta Harrison as associate dean for academic programs and community/global partnerships.

Harrison, who assumed her new responsibilities June 1, has served as assistant dean for undergraduate programs since 2012 and as a member of the nursing faculty since 2006. She is an associate professor in the Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing.

“Roberta’s energy, creativity and love for nursing will be great assets to the School of Nursing in this new role,” Bernaix said. “She has been instrumental in the development of our corporate partnership agreements with hospital systems reaching across multiple states. She also developed numerous community college agreements throughout Central and Southern Illinois, helping students transition more smoothly into our RN to BS program.”

“I am incredibly excited to move into the role of associate dean for academic programs and community/global partnerships,” Harrison said. “The School of Nursing has experienced tremendous growth these past few years in our RN to BS program and more recently in our graduate programs.

“One of my key duties will be to develop innovative strategies to increase the number of community and global partnerships with the school,” she said. “I look forward to working with my highly skilled and energized colleagues to create more pathways and options that will make SIUE become the premier university for nursing education in the region.”

Harrison’s clinical areas of expertise include nursing management/leadership, acute rehabilitation nursing, and skilled nursing. Her scholarship activities have focused on combined lifestyle interventions, diabetes prevention and stroke outcomes. She served as a research and leadership consultant for Anderson Hospital in Maryville from 2007-12. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies.

A St. Louis native, Harrison earned a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate in nursing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1999, 2001 and 2007, respectively. She started her career in nursing in 1979, graduating from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in St. Louis.

Harrison replaces Rhonda Comrie, following her retirement in May.

