SIUE’s Jessica Harris completes national leadership program

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Jessica Harris, associate professor of historical studies in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences, completed the 2017 Higher Education Resource Services (HERS) Institute at Bryn Mawr College in mid-July. Harris joined 68 women leaders from across the United States to partake in an intensive, residential leadership development program.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in the 2017 HERS Institute,” Harris said. “I have returned more confident in my ability to lead, and I look forward to using my new toolkit of knowledge and skills to advance SIUE’s mission.”

For more than 40 years, the HERS Institute has prepared women faculty, staff and administrators for leadership roles in higher education. At each location — University of Denver, Bryn Mawr College or Wellesley College — participants gain the knowledge and skills needed to lead change on their campus and positively affect higher education. The participants selected for this year’s cohort represented institutions across the Carnegie Classifications.

Institute sessions included: Inclusive Excellence and Identity; Managing and Leading Change: Your Role in Re-inventing Higher Education; Reframing Organizational Cultures; Fundraising, Philanthropy and Leadership; and Communications and Negotiation.

Harris joined the SIUE faculty in 2011. In addition to her tenure and promotion to associate professor on July 1, she began a three-year term as director of the Black Studies program. The Office of the Chancellor, and the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs sponsored her participation in the HERS Institute.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter