SIUE accelerated session to start enrolling Oct. 30

Enrollment begins Monday, Oct. 30, for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s accelerated winter session.

This special session runs Dec. 18 to Jan. 7. More than 60 three-week courses will be taught entirely online. Available courses cover a variety of disciplines at the introductory, upper-division and graduate level.

“SIUE’s faculty is dedicated to providing high-quality learning opportunities that empower students to move confidently toward degree completion,” said Denise Cobb, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The flexibility of winter session allows students to enroll in a course they couldn’t build into their fall schedule or take pressure off of a busy spring course load.

“We also encourage students from other institutions to take advantage of the opportunity to complete credits that can be transferred to their home institutions.”

Because of the accelerated timeline, students are expected to dedicate significant time to their coursework each day and to limit themselves to one course in the winter session.

To register and learn more about winter session at SIUE, visit siue.edu/winter-session.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter