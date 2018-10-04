SIUE award presentation to host diversity strategist

Clayton

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees’ Annual Diversity Excellence Lecture & Awards Presentation will feature international diversity consultant Craig B. Clayton Sr., who will appear at SIUE’s Morris University Center, Meridian Ballroom, on Monday, Oct. 22. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. It will begin with a welcome reception and conclude with Clayton’s lecture at approximately 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the lecture, the SIU Board of Trustees Diversity Excellence Award will be presented to honor an individual or group that encourages the SIU community to think and practice equity, diversity, and inclusion in more creative and collaborative ways.

Clayton is the founder and CEO of iNSPIRAR Consulting. He also recently launched the Equitable Workplace Institute, an online learning platform designed to provide organizations with access to training and professional development tools. Clayton specializes in providing organizations with executive strategies and business practices that create measurable processes that improve employee performance, productivity and profitability through creating culturally competent leaders, managers and organizations.

Throughout his career, Clayton has designed and developed training curricula, facilitated training sessions, mentored diversity councils, committees and board members, and designed and developed programs and services to support organizations in their efforts to create and sustain long-term change in their corporate culture. He has recently developed training and organizational culture change practices around a program called Respect Matters.

Since 1999, Clayton has also been the director and diversity strategist with the International Institute for Diversity & Cross-Cultural Management in the University of Houston’s C.T. Bauer College of Business. To date, his global outreach has spanned more than a dozen countries. He has been interviewed on radio and television including PBS, ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC and Fox Affiliates. He also filmed a half-hour special on PBS focusing on “Corporate Bullying — The New Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.”

For more information regarding the 2018 Trustees’ Annual Diversity Excellence Lecture & Awards Presentation, contact Paula Keith at (618) 536-3471 or pkeith@siu.edu.

