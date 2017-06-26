SIUE business school graduate program ranked seventh in nation

EDWARDSVILLE — The economics and finance graduate program within the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business is ranked 7th in The Financial Engineer’s 2017 Financial Economics Rankings.

“It is always rewarding to have our program included among the prestigious schools on this list, and it is an honor to be recognized,” program Director Riza Demirer said. “This is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students.”

“SIUE’s commitment to graduate students is underscored by offering advanced degree programs in leading fields,” SIUE School of Business Interim Dean Tim Schoenecker said. “The national reputation of our School of Business continues to grow.”

Overall scores are based on the program’s acceptance rate, incoming students’ undergraduate GPA and GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) scores, employment after graduation and starting salary. The complete 2017 rankings are available here.

Students in the program earn a master’s in economics and finance with the option to pursue an emphasis in either applied economics or finance. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and boasts a student to faculty ratio of 2-to-1. Most classes meet one evening per week, in small class settings ensuring regular interaction with faculty.

The program focuses on skill-building projects based on Statistical Analysis System and other software used extensively in the financial industry. Courses offered also build a solid foundation for professional certificates such as the SAS Programmer Certificate. Special emphasis is placed on the analytical skills required for the chartered financial analyst designation.

The SIUE School of Business offers a business analytics specialization in all graduate programs.

The Financial Engineer conducts a wide range of business school rankings, including MBA and master’s of financial engineering. From the initial rankings released in 2014, SIUE’s program has climbed five slots from its original No. 12 ranking.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter