SIUE celebrates Black Heritage Month

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville held a kickoff celebration for Black Heritage Month on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge, coordinated by the Campus Activities Board and the Black Heritage Month committee. The month’s theme is Uplift, Build, Remember.

The opening celebration began with junior Taylor Robinson, a criminal justice major and president of SIUE’s student organization One Mic, who offered a passionate, rhythmic presentation of an original spoken word piece, “Why it Hurts Being a Black American.” The SIUE Gospel Choir also brought the audience to its feet with a powerful performance of the Black National Anthem.

Jessica Harris, assistant professor in the Department of Historical Studies, was the featured speaker. Harris shared the historic story of 1968 U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for their silent protest of injustice and inequality.

“As the visual representation of the year’s Black Heritage Month celebration and theme, we have a graphic showing a fist imposed on the continent of Africa,” Harris said. “There could not have been a more fitting symbol to represent the continued importance of recognizing and taking time to celebrate and learn the contributions that people of African descent have made and continue to make to this nation and the world.

“The black power salute, especially for African-Americans, has been popularized and become an emblem to resistance of oppression and a symbol of racial solidarity.”

Harris emphasized that black history and American history are “intrinsically intertwined” and challenge the audience to be torch bearers and raise America up.

“Knowledge coupled with self-awareness is a powerful combination,” she said. “It is this combination that makes this moment and any opportunity that any of us have to learn of and celebrate black heritage significant, inspiring and empowering.”

Venessa Brown, associate vice chancellor for institutional diversity and inclusion, also inspired the crowd to join together to uplift and build.

“Uplifting each other means getting to know each other, building relationships, all across racial, social, political and civic lines,” Brown said. “It means learning to agree to disagree and still understanding that we’re all in this together. Stand with me as a representative of this institution ready to uplift and build a better diverse and inclusive SIUE.”

Students in attendance left with an increased desire for continuous learning.

“My biggest takeaway was that we need to support each other, try to understand each other and make the world a better place,” said senior mass communication major Damonti Batton-Jackson.

“We tend to focus on our differences versus what brings us together,” added Dominique Davis, a junior studying psychology. “It was imperative for me to be here. I’m excited about the events happening the entire month.”

“I have extremely high hopes to get the black community more involved and enjoy their SIUE experience, knowing that SIUE is supportive of our culture and is open to educating others who are less educated about our culture,” added Ta’Nia Jordan, Black Heritage Month committee chair and a senior pursuing a bachelor’s in liberal studies with a focus in public health and applied communication studies. “The purpose of this month’s events is to have fun and bring unity to our campus.”

Numerous events are planned throughout February in celebration of Black Heritage Month, including a Black Film and Theater Symposium, a Black Theater Workshop, musical, comedic and crafting events, a Black Art Showcase, Black Business Expo and more.

A complete schedule of events can be found at siue.edu/cab/blackheritagemonth.

