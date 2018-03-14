SIUE Construction Leadership Institute celebrates this year’s graduates

× Expand (Front row, from left) Nathan Haas, Joe Tucker, Matthew Walters, Chris Darr, Patrick Horan, Kerry Brown, (second row) Tim Doran, Anne Hoffmann, Dan Sullivan, Chris Ballard, Miranda Stevens, Amy Schmidt, Cory Parker, Kyle Pfundt, Katy Beckerle, (third row) Bobby Christopher, Chris Walker, Dan Ems, Jake Clancy, Eric Kues, Walker Gusewelle, Cody Ryan, Matt Schmid, Landon Williams, Craig Gonet, Brian Dayton, and Ben Pratt.

The Construction Leadership Institute at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 29 graduates of its program March 9 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills and strategies individuals and companies need in the construction industry.

Program co-directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” Gordon said. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” Jarden said. “We thank the employers for their vision in supporting the education of future business leaders in the industry.”

CLI alumni representing 15 years of the program and the Class of 2018 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2018 graduates are:

Christopher Ballard - Simms Building Group, Inc.

Katy Beckerle – Alberici

Kerry Brown - Stevens Industries, Inc.

Bobby Christopher - Wright Construction Services

Jake Clancy – Alberici

Christopher Darr - Federal Steel & Erection Co.

Brian Dayton - Holland Construction Services

Tim Doran - S. M. Wilson & Company

Dan Ems - Icon Mechanical

Craig Gonet – Alberici

Walker Gusewelle - Poettker Construction

Nathan Haas - Kaiser Electric

Anne Hoffmann - Raineri Construction

Eric Hoffman - McCarthy Building Companies

Patrick Horan - Drury Development Corporation

Eric Kues - Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc.

Nathan Munie - L. Keeley Construction

Cory Parker - Contegra Construction Company

Kyle Pfundt – Alberici

Ben Pratt - McCarthy Building Companies

Cody Ryan - The Korte Company

Matt Schmid - Guarantee Electrical

Amy Schmidt -The Korte Company

Miranda Stevens - Holland Construction Services

Dan Sullivan - O’Shea Builders

Joe Tucker - Raineri Construction

Chris Walker - Guarantee Electrical

Matthew Walters - Alberici

Landon Williams - Stevens Industries, Inc.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 370 emerging leaders and executives have benefited from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit the website or call (618) 650-5440.

