SIUE dental school features expanded outreach, enhanced curriculum

Under the leadership of Bruce Rotter, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine continues to enhance its innovative academic curriculum and expand its community outreach through the operation of multiple oral health clinics.

Dean Rotter emphasizes the school’s commitment to effectively training the clinicians of the future and meeting the oral health needs of the region and beyond.

“The mission of the SIU School of Dental Medicine is to improve the dental health of individuals in our region through education of our students, research activities and strong service to the community,” Rotter said. “Our faculty are committed to helping every student at the SIU School of Dental Medicine reach their full potential.”

The school’s rigorous four-year curriculum presents students with a firm foundation in the biomedical sciences, mastery in spatial skills through the use of its state-of-the-art simulation lab, and dental technique expertise through experiential learning in the clinical setting. Students are also heavily involved in community service efforts.

“Our students’ involvement in clinical activities, as well as community outreach and awareness events, develops practitioners who think critically, value lifelong learning and exhibit ethical decision-making and professionalism,” Rotter said. “They understand the importance of oral health literacy and enjoy engaging with individuals in the community through their service efforts.”

The main patient clinic in Alton provides an excellent facility with 72 patient-care stations for the clinical education of third- and fourth-year students. Its advanced care wing houses an additional 24 stations. The school also operates an Oral Surgery Clinic and a Special Needs Patient Care Clinic. Another distinctive offering is its International Advanced Placement Program.

“The SDM has been providing excellent dental care to the region for more than 40 years through our clinics in Alton, East St. Louis and Edwardsville,” Rotter said. “Teams of expert faculty and compassionate students provide a full scope of dental services, and our clinics accept all insurance plans.”

“We’re going to continue meeting the oral health needs of this region and beyond, not only by educating the future dentists for this area, but also by expanding the amount and types of care we provide through our clinics,” he added. “Our school will play an even greater role in the health of our communities moving forward.”

